Campaign Launched To Achieve Crops' Production Targets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Agriculture Department has launched a comprehensive campaign to achieve production targets of different crops in Rabi 2021-22 season and all resources are being utilised in this regard.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that efforts were being made to obtain production target of 22 million metric tons of wheat.

Sowing of wheat had been completed up to 90 per cent in November as per its target across the province, he added.

He said that cultivation of gram crop was also almost complete now.

The spokesman said that there was 28 per cent water shortage for Rabi crops and dry season was further aggravating the situation. Under these circumstances, on the direction of Director General Agriculture (Ext) Punjab Dr Anjum Ali, the employees would on Friday at the Agriculture House.

