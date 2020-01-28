Campaign launched to bring women in forefront to fight against climate change

The Oxfam in Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan jointly launched a Sheros campaign to address the climate crisis in Pakistan as it was the 5th most vulnerable country on the Global Climate Index

The campaign provided a platform to climate experts, academia, government representatives and the media to discuss how youth and coastal communities can act as leaders and raise awareness around climate change, empower people and educate the public on their role in tackling the climate crisis.

The experts in an event held at University of Karachi stressed that without immediate action to reverse climate change, the earth would become much less hospitable to our modern globalized society.

Addressing the event, Senator Sassui Palijo said that climate change was included in almost every party's manifesto. Sindh was suffering from sea intrusion along the coast and inland water shortages.

She said "to address the climate crisis, we are also working on a blue economy and for this reason, we have formed the first ever 15 - member caucus on climate change. Together we hope to develop viable long-term solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change in Pakistan." In his welcome address, Oxfam in Pakistan's Country Director Muhammad Qazilbash said, "Much can and must be done to minimize the risk of climate change, and coastal community women are already taking the lead by planting mangroves to protect Sindh's coastline.

We need to join in their efforts and raise our collective voices to protect their livelihood." He said Oxfam was contributing towards mitigating the effects of climate change through several projects. He said our efforts were towards improving the resilience of rural communities of Sindh and enhancing their knowledge and skills to prepare for, adapt to and mitigate climate and disaster risks. This includes adopting climate-smart agricultural techniques, diversifying livelihoods, long-term sustainability of the environment and mangrove conservation.

Dr. Babar Khan, Regional Head Sindh and Balochistan WW-Pakistan said that climate change was a bitter reality that poses a greater threat to our present and future generations. Pakistan was at risk of climate related natural hazards as more than 1,000 people died due to heatwaves in Karachi in 2015. Such incidences can happen again so we should be fully prepared and take timely measures.

He called for nature-based solutions such as large-scale plantation drives, protection of existing forests, promotion of renewable energy and conservation of water resources to address this challenge.

Dr. Babar Khan also emphasized the need for unprecedented action to tackle the issue of climate change at the local, regional and global levels.

In the end, he appreciated the efforts of Oxfam in raising their voice on the issue and initiating mangroves plantations to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change.