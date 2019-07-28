UrduPoint.com
Campaign Launched To Eliminate Dengue Virus

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) ::District Administration and health authority are striving to eliminate dengue causes across the district and have started an awareness campaign to educate people about dengue virus.

All private and public sector departments have also been directed to follow government's standards operating procedures (SOPs) for fighting the dengue larvae.

Deputy Commissioner Silwat Saeed also chaired a meeting in this regard and directed the officials concerned to start awareness campaign at their respective areas to control the virus.

She warned officials that strict action would be initiated against them over negligence in duties, adding that officials concerned would be held responsible in case of dengue larvae detection in any area.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Suleman Zahid, while talking to APP, urged people to avoid storage of water openly and also asked to cover open water reservoirs to avoid dengue threat.

He advised people to avoid consultation with quacks for dengue treatment which could be fatal.

Special dengue wards have also been established in all public sector hospitals where all facilities were also available for treatment, he said.

