Campaign launched to enforce tobacco vendors act in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The civil administration Tuesday launched a campaign to enforce tobacco vendors act 1958 in the Federal capital.

Under the act, tobacco retailers are bound to get licenses and follow a number of conditions, including not selling tobacco products to teenagers or near educational institutions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Shehryar Arif Khan formally launched the campaign by issuing the first tobacco seller license for the financial year 2021-22 at Sangam Market I/8-3 in a ceremony held here.

The Excise and Taxation Islamabad, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Health's project "Tobacco Free Islamabad" issue licenses to point of sale every year.

Speaking on the occasion, the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) said the campaign was aimed at controlling, regulating and discouraging the sale of tobacco.

He said the civil administration in collaboration with health ministry was determined to make Islamabad a smoke free-city.

He noted that the World Health Organization had already recognized Islamabad as a smoke-free city.

The move, he said, would not only help in compiling shopkeepers' data but also increase revenue of the department, besides controlling tobacco sale to youth.

The ADC said licensing of tobacco sellers has proved to be a very effective way to curb the illicit sale of cigarettes in the federal capital.

He said before taking legal action the excise team issued a warning to the vendors to get a lisence or renew the existing one within a week.

The project manager, Muhammad Aftab Ahmed, appreciated the efforts of Islamabad administration to make Islamabad a tobacco-free city. He said the health department considers precautionary measures a priority.

Excise and Taxation Officer Sharif Gul and his enforcement team confirmed the sale of smuggled tobacco goods and the licensing status of vendors.

At the end, certificates of appreciation were also given to the excise inspectors.