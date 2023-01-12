UrduPoint.com

Campaign Launched To Rehabilitate Drug Addicts

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) ::Local police, district administration and Social Welfare Department here Thursday launched a campaign to provide assistance to drug addicts and shift them to Rehabilitation Center for treatment.

The teams of police, administration and Social Welfare Department visited various areas of the district and rounded up thirty two drug addicts. They were later sent to Rehabilitation Center under the supervision of District Social Welfare Officer, Zafar Khan.

It is worth mentioning that joint campaign has launched to rehabilitate drug addicts, provide them treatment and enable them to become a useful part of society.

