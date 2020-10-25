Campaign launched to sensitize motorists about smog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched an awareness campaign to sensitize motorists to adopt safety measured during smog season.

According to a spokesman, the campaign has been launched on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during the season.

In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog and protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.