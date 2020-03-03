UrduPoint.com
Campaign Launched To Vaccinate Cattle Heads In DG Khan

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:44 PM

Campaign launched to vaccinate cattle heads in DG Khan

Additional director livestock Dr. Ghulam Nizam Uddin have started a campaign to vaccinate cattle heads against diseases at Mana Ahmadani area of Kot Chutta tahsil in district Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Additional director livestock Dr. Ghulam Nizam Uddin have started a campaign to vaccinate cattle heads against diseases at Mana Ahmadani area of Kot Chutta tahsil in district Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday.

The campaign was initiated on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and would continue under the supervision of Punjab livestock minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, says an official release issued here.

Dr. Nizam said the provincial government was taking concrete steps to enhance production of milk and meat in the district and vaccination drive was a part of the initiative.

He said the cattle rearers should follow the guidelines of livestock officials and added that livestock teams were visiting different areas to vaccinate cattle heads and provide guidance to the people on how to keep animals safe against diseases.

He said that mobile dispensaries work was being monitored closely by the officials concerned.

