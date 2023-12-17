Campaign of Islamabad police in full swing to register tenants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The 'Knock the Door' campaign of Islamabad police is actively progressing for the comprehensive registration of house servants and tenants.

A police spokesman said that teams from the Islamabad police are diligently conducting street and door-to-door visits to facilitate the registration of tenants and domestic workers while addressing citizens' concerns. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Islamabad has successfully registered data for 229 house servants in 551 houses within the Secretariat Police Station jurisdiction during the last 24 hours.

The Primary objective of this campaign is to uphold law and order in the Federal capital, aiming to prevent untoward incidents.

By registering tenants and domestic workers, authorities can not only monitor potential miscreants but also deter individuals involved in suspicious activities.

Citizens are urged to request identification from individuals, especially those in civilian attire, collecting data at their doorstep. The campaign emphasizes that unregistered employees and tenants may pose a security risk, potentially engaging in criminal activities such as theft and robbery while impersonating common citizens.

The Islamabad Capital Police is committed to leveraging all available resources to create a secure environment for the citizens of the federal capital.