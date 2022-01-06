Campaign of ITP underway to make road users more responsible

The vigorous campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is underway to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules related to use of helmets during bike riding and parking of vehicles ITP has started renewed efforts for safer road environment in Capital and is involving community in its affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The vigorous campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is underway to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules related to use of helmets during bike riding and parking of vehicles ITP has started renewed efforts for safer road environment in Capital and is involving community in its affairs. Its education teams are creating awareness about traffic rules while the programs of ITP FM radio channel 92.4 have also the main focus to ensure road discipline.

The SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said this awareness drive about traffic rules will help to ensure safe road environment through citizens' cooperation.

He also urge the youth to avoid one-wheeling and driving bikes without silencers. The implementation of traffic laws would be ensured and public cooperation is crucial for success.

The main objective of the road safety campaign was to ensure safety to people and road users were being educated for lane discipline during drive, he added.