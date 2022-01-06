UrduPoint.com

Campaign Of ITP Underway To Make Road Users More Responsible

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Campaign of ITP underway to make road users more responsible

The vigorous campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is underway to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules related to use of helmets during bike riding and parking of vehicles ITP has started renewed efforts for safer road environment in Capital and is involving community in its affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The vigorous campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is underway to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules related to use of helmets during bike riding and parking of vehicles ITP has started renewed efforts for safer road environment in Capital and is involving community in its affairs. Its education teams are creating awareness about traffic rules while the programs of ITP FM radio channel 92.4 have also the main focus to ensure road discipline.

The SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said this awareness drive about traffic rules will help to ensure safe road environment through citizens' cooperation.

He also urge the youth to avoid one-wheeling and driving bikes without silencers. The implementation of traffic laws would be ensured and public cooperation is crucial for success.

The main objective of the road safety campaign was to ensure safety to people and road users were being educated for lane discipline during drive, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Vehicles Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Filipino's registered marriages down by 44.3 pct i ..

Filipino's registered marriages down by 44.3 pct in pandemic

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court seeks detailed reply in Arabic t ..

Lahore High Court seeks detailed reply in Arabic teachers' appointment case

2 minutes ago
 NCHR holds interactive meeting of stakeholders to ..

NCHR holds interactive meeting of stakeholders to protect human rights

2 minutes ago
 RCCI, PHA chairman for uplifting roads, uniform po ..

RCCI, PHA chairman for uplifting roads, uniform policy to install billboards

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab distributes cheques, certifi ..

Chief Minister Punjab distributes cheques, certificates among media graduates

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan: Discus ..

AJK PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan: Discusses upcoming civic polls, prom ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.