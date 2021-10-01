UrduPoint.com

Campaign Of Killing Stray Dogs Launched: DHO Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Campaign of killing stray dogs launched: DHO Sukkur

Vaccines of snake and dog bites were available at all Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) in sufficient quantity, said District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Vaccines of snake and dog bites were available at all Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) in sufficient quantity, said District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar.

Talking to a delegation of Journalists at his office here on Friday, he said the health department has launched a campaign of killing stray dogs on directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur which resulted into reduction of dogs bite cases.

He refuted the media reports of scarcity of anti rabies and anti venom vaccines and vehemently dispelled the impression.

The DHO said they did not receive any complaint from the public about insufficient quantity of vaccines.

Related Topics

Sukkur Media All From

Recent Stories

New genomic research facility to support food secu ..

New genomic research facility to support food security efforts in UAE, abroad

1 minute ago
 Kubra Khan finds new appreciation for small things ..

Kubra Khan finds new appreciation for small things as she recovers from COVID-19

5 minutes ago
 FBISE to announce SSC-II results on Monday

FBISE to announce SSC-II results on Monday

58 seconds ago
 Three arrested in two separate rape cases

Three arrested in two separate rape cases

1 minute ago
 PIC directs BMP to provide details of over-aged em ..

PIC directs BMP to provide details of over-aged employees

1 minute ago
 Rangers solves mystery of blind murder case

Rangers solves mystery of blind murder case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.