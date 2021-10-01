Campaign of killing stray dogs launched: DHO Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Vaccines of snake and dog bites were available at all Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) in sufficient quantity, said District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar.

Talking to a delegation of Journalists at his office here on Friday, he said the health department has launched a campaign of killing stray dogs on directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur which resulted into reduction of dogs bite cases.

He refuted the media reports of scarcity of anti rabies and anti venom vaccines and vehemently dispelled the impression.

The DHO said they did not receive any complaint from the public about insufficient quantity of vaccines.