UrduPoint.com

'Campaign Regarding Benefits, Importance Of Small Family To Be Launched'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 02:00 PM

'Campaign regarding benefits, importance of small family to be launched'

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi said on Tuesday that a well-organized awareness campaign would be launched in the district to control the growing population and make the people aware of benefits and importance of small family

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi said on Tuesday that a well-organized awareness campaign would be launched in the district to control the growing population and make the people aware of benefits and importance of small family.

She said that in collaboration with the department of population welfare, department of education, health, NGOs and scholars, the usefulness of small family a prosperous family in mosques, colleges and universities would be highlighted and a systematic programme would be formulated in this regard.

She said this while addressing a meeting of District Coordination Committee of the District Population Welfare Department Sialkot.

District Officer Population Welfare Department Muhammad Pervez Ranjha, DHO Dr. Ahmed Nasir, Senior Medical Officer Dr. Farah Naz besides Women Medical Officers attended the meeting.

ADC Finance Syeda Amina Maududi said that rapid population growth was facing challenges like resources shortage and unemployment.

She said that while providing the best food and education to children where the responsibility of the state, also the duty of parents to keep the size of their family according to their resources so that standard of living of children was not affected and they should start a healthy life and get quality education.

The ADC Finance said that social mobilizers should conduct at least 2 awareness meetingsevery week.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Population Welfare Farah Nasir Sialkot Women Family Best

Recent Stories

Two held for pilfering electricity

Two held for pilfering electricity

42 seconds ago
 PNCA to resume music classes after Ramazan

PNCA to resume music classes after Ramazan

44 seconds ago
 Five held for flying, selling kites

Five held for flying, selling kites

45 seconds ago
 PESCO has 30 reclamation workshop to repair damage ..

PESCO has 30 reclamation workshop to repair damage transformers

47 seconds ago
 Ukraine Has Potential to Create Chemical Weapons - ..

Ukraine Has Potential to Create Chemical Weapons - Russian Envoy to OPCW

49 seconds ago
 Calligraphy classes in full swing at PNCA

Calligraphy classes in full swing at PNCA

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.