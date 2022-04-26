'Campaign regarding benefits, importance of small family to be launched'

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi said on Tuesday that a well-organized awareness campaign would be launched in the district to control the growing population and make the people aware of benefits and importance of small family

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Syeda Amina Maududi said on Tuesday that a well-organized awareness campaign would be launched in the district to control the growing population and make the people aware of benefits and importance of small family.

She said that in collaboration with the department of population welfare, department of education, health, NGOs and scholars, the usefulness of small family a prosperous family in mosques, colleges and universities would be highlighted and a systematic programme would be formulated in this regard.

She said this while addressing a meeting of District Coordination Committee of the District Population Welfare Department Sialkot.

District Officer Population Welfare Department Muhammad Pervez Ranjha, DHO Dr. Ahmed Nasir, Senior Medical Officer Dr. Farah Naz besides Women Medical Officers attended the meeting.

ADC Finance Syeda Amina Maududi said that rapid population growth was facing challenges like resources shortage and unemployment.

She said that while providing the best food and education to children where the responsibility of the state, also the duty of parents to keep the size of their family according to their resources so that standard of living of children was not affected and they should start a healthy life and get quality education.

The ADC Finance said that social mobilizers should conduct at least 2 awareness meetingsevery week.