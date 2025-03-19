Campaign 'School Van Safety' launched in Murree

A campaign to aware the school van drivers about safe traveling SOPs has been initiated in Murree. The campaign is aimed to reduce the accident risk ensuring safe travel of students to their schools

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A campaign to aware the school van drivers about safe traveling SOPs has been initiated in Murree. The campaign is aimed to reduce the accident risk ensuring safe travel of students to their schools.

City Traffic Police will ensure preventive measures like school van overloading, overcharging and unlicensed and underage school van drivers. The traffic police has also urged the parents and the school heads to enforce traffic and also arrange suitable school vans for students.

According to the details, Chief Traffic Officer Murree, Mughees Ahmed Hashmi launched the school van safety campaign under the directive of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif,to ensure the safety of students.

The CTO has issued instructions to concerned officers and traffic wardens posted in Murree district for not allowing overloading or overcharging in school vans and public service vehicles in Murree. "Strict legal action should be taken against those who overload and overcharge", said Mughees Ahmad, CTO Murree. He further directed to start awareness lectures in the schools to aware the students in about traffic rules.

DSP Traffic Murree Abrar Sarwar Qureshi and traffic wardens have formed squads of traffic wardens and officers to take action against overloading and overcharging of school vans.

A spokesman of the Traffic Police said that actions against overcharging were taken on Tuesday in which challans to 88 vehicles were issued. Over 33 vehicles were fined for overloading in school vans.

CTO Murree said that the parents and schools' heads should also play their important role in making the lives of their children safe.

" The public is informed to arrange a suitable school van for their children so that your children can comfortably sit inside the vehicle and come to school", CRO said.

He further requested the transporters and van owners to follow the instructions of the traffic wardens to avert any unpleasant incident occurs anywhere. He warned of the strict actions against underage and unlicenced drivers to drive the vehicles.