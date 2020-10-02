Campaign starts for ensuring minimum wages at kilns

The district labour department started a three-day campaign for implementation of minimum wages rate act at kilns

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The district labour department started a three-day campaign for implementation of minimum wages rate act at kilns.

The kiln owners would ensure payment of minimum wages Rs 1,295 daily to their workers, Director Labour Malik Munawar Awan said this here Friday during the campaign.

He said that officers had been engaged in inspections of kilns, adding that all efforts wouldbe made for welfare of workers.