Campaign Starts In Islamabad To Deworm Children

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2023 | 06:23 PM

Campaign starts in Islamabad to deworm children

A deworming campaign was launched in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Tuesday to deworm children aged 5-14 safely and free of cost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A deworming campaign was launched in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Tuesday to deworm children aged 5-14 safely and free of cost.

On the direction of ICT Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, the deworming campaign would continue for five days (January 9 to 13), said a press release issued here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner East Usman Ashraf, along with District Health Officer (DHO) Zaeem Zia, launched the campaign.

He said all children enrolled in classes 1-10 and out-of-school children aged 5-14 would be encouraged to access treatment at a nearby private and public school.

Usman Ashraf said deworming was essential for a child's physical and cognitive growth and ensures resistance to other infections and improved school performance.

He urged parents to treat children for intestinal worms today for a healthier, brighter future.

