Campaign To Be Launched Against Fake Number Plates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:17 PM

Campaign to be launched against fake number plates

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said a 15-day special campaign would be launched against vehicles with fake and non-standard number plates in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said a 15-day special campaign would be launched against vehicles with fake and non-standard number plates in the province.

He added that a crackdown would also be launched on vehicles having tinted windows and illegal blue lights in all districts.

He issued these instructions to RPOs, CPOs and DPOs while presiding over a video link conference at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

He said that the reforms initiated with the help of modern technology were to improve working of the police and the DIG IT should submit a report on the use of administrative dashboards of all RPOs and DPOs by April 1.

All RPOs, DPOs of the province participated in the crime meeting through video link while Additional IGsand other officers were also present.

