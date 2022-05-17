Campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles continues till June 3: Sindh Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed to continue a road checking campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles On the first day of the road checking campaign, a total of 3824 vehicles were checked across the province, said the statement released here on Tuesday.

According to the details 1232 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 888 in Hyderabad and 520 in Sukkur while 591 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 423 in Mirpurkhas and 170 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

During the road checking campaign, 227 vehicles were seized for various reasons while papers of 365 vehicles were also confiscated.

On the first day, a total tax of about Rs 2.4 million was collected. Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the road checking campaign of Sindh Excise Department to collect tax from the owners of tax defaulting vehicles would continue till June 3. Therefore, the owners of tax defaulting vehicles should deposit their taxes to avoid any untoward situation.