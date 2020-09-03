Campaign to create awareness about Dengue launched in RWP

The communication teams of Albayrak carried out dengue awareness campaign at Kotha Kalan, UC-81 to educate people about preventive measures that can protect from dengue virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The communication teams of Albayrak carried out dengue awareness campaign at Kotha Kalan, UC-81 to educate people about preventive measures that can protect from dengue virus.

The purpose of this drive was to teach the localities, shopkeepers and grocery vendors about the precautionary measures against dengue fever and to nullify the breeding of dengue larvae, said a spokesman.

The residents and traders were asked to keep the pots, discarded tires, extra buckets or discarded bottles empty on their residence's roof top as they are filled up with rain water in this monsoon season.

They were also asked to dump their waste in company's waste containers allocated in their area or hand it over to sanitary workers which are assigned for proper waste collection.

Citizens were also informed about the company's helpline number 1139, in any query regarding solid waste management they can complain on this number.