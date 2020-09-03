UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Campaign To Create Awareness About Dengue Launched In RWP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:13 PM

Campaign to create awareness about Dengue launched in RWP

The communication teams of Albayrak carried out dengue awareness campaign at Kotha Kalan, UC-81 to educate people about preventive measures that can protect from dengue virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The communication teams of Albayrak carried out dengue awareness campaign at Kotha Kalan, UC-81 to educate people about preventive measures that can protect from dengue virus.

The purpose of this drive was to teach the localities, shopkeepers and grocery vendors about the precautionary measures against dengue fever and to nullify the breeding of dengue larvae, said a spokesman.

The residents and traders were asked to keep the pots, discarded tires, extra buckets or discarded bottles empty on their residence's roof top as they are filled up with rain water in this monsoon season.

They were also asked to dump their waste in company's waste containers allocated in their area or hand it over to sanitary workers which are assigned for proper waste collection.

Citizens were also informed about the company's helpline number 1139, in any query regarding solid waste management they can complain on this number.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Company From Top

Recent Stories

UAE celebrates International Day of Charity on Sat ..

56 seconds ago

MoHAP inaugurates coronavirus testing centre in Fu ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

10 seconds ago

Gold price increase Rs100, sold at Rs115,300 per t ..

11 seconds ago

AGP regularly conducts audit of local councils of ..

13 seconds ago

Montenegrin Opposition Will Not Cooperate With Rul ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.