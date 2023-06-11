UrduPoint.com

Campaign To Create Awareness About Family Planning Launched

Published June 11, 2023

Campaign to create awareness about family planning launched

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :District Population Welfare Department was taking all measures to create awareness among the masses about the importance of family planning and extending relevant services so that marginalized and young people could plan their families.

District Officer Sherry Sukhan while talking to the media said that a campaign titled" Think! If not now, when?" was being launched to create awareness about family planning, mother's health, daughter's education, the importance of planning and forming a prosperous family.

She said that the concept of prosperity was linked to balanced family formation and family planning.

Under this vision, the Department of Population Welfare, Punjab was always trying to convey its message effectively to every section of society, she said and added that various successful advertising campaigns had been launched through all mediums of mass media while a new newspaper awareness campaign was being launched by the department under the title "Sochay! Ab nahi to kab?".

The campaign aimed to make parents aware and think that the best upbringing and education of every child was their Primary responsibility.

Sheery said like every decision in life, the family planning decision requires careful consideration.

She asked the parents and other elders to guide the newly wedded couple while youngsters should also not hesitate toget marriage counselling for future practical life, reproductive health, wife and children.

