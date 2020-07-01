Campaign to curb hate mongering, stigmatizing different groups for spreading COVID-19 appreciated: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister of Human Rights, Minority Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that the campaign to curb hate mongering and stigmatizing different groups for allegedly spreading COVID-19 in the country had been appreciated at a large scale.

In a statement, he said that the media campaign was launched by the ministry with the support of Youth Development Foundation YDF, (NGO) an organisation working on peace for faith and harmony.

This campaign comprised messages of peace from religious scholars across the country, he informed.

He said that the campaign executed by YDF and the ministry covered Lahore, Okara, Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur.

The minister also presented spotlight report of this campaign titled "A Campaign to Counter Hate and Discrimination during Covid 19" to Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said the CM appreciated the campaign and said that he had himself seen billboards, banners and streamers carrying the messages that discouraged blame game regarding spread of COVID-19 in the campaign. The CM also ensured his full support to the YDF and the human rights ministry in its upcoming work for this noble cause, said the minister.

The minister said that Allama Raghib Naeemi, Allama Tahir Ashrafi, Allama Muhammad Akbar Hussain, Allama Abdul Khabir Azad, Bishop Sebastian Shaw, Ali Akbar Natiq and others were interviewed for this campaign.