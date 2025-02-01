SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Campaign to curb illicit profiteering in Sialkot district intensified.

During January 2025,3,045 shopkeepers were fined Rs.10.4 million,423 profiteers were arrested,134 shops were sealed and Price Control Act cases were registered against 12 shopkeepers.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC),Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial while reviewing the performance of Price Magistrates for the month of January.

The DC directed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) to ensure timely distribution of price lists from their respective market committees and it is the Primary responsibility of the Price Magistrates to display them as per the format.

DC ordered that price boards should be displayed on tandoors,bakeries,milk,poultry,beef and mutton shops.

Earlier, DC Zulqarnain presided over the Revenue Public Service Court Sialkot at Patwar Khana Rest House and heard the complaints of the citizens regarding the Revenue Department.