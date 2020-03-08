Campaign to eliminate stray dog begins

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) ::The district administration has started a comprehensive campaign to eliminate stray dogs from the district and Tehsil areas.

Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood chaired a meeting in this regard which was attended by all concerned officials of Town Municipal committees, Metropolitan Corporations and Health department.

The meeting disclosed that during previous two months 89 people were injured and one died due to dog biting and added that the health department had now provided 3000 medicines to the concerned departments for eliminating stray dogs.

The meeting was informed that during last two weeks total 98 stray dogs were eliminated in Bhera Tehsil while dog biting vaccination was now available in all Tehsils level hospitals.

The provincial government has issued strict directions to remove stray dogs from the area and implementation would also be ensured according to orders.

The meeting also issued directions to people having pet dogs at homes to keep their dogs in their custody with neck belts, otherwise responsibility would not be fixed on administration.

The meeting further directed the local government department to nominate focal persons and take urgent action against dogs submitting pictorial proof of dead dogs to the office concerned.