Campaign To Eliminate Stray Dogs Commences

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

Campaign to eliminate stray dogs commences

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner of Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmod directed officials concerned to launch special campaign for elimination of stray dogs as canine injury was on rise in city and its suburbs.

The citizens are faced with sense of fear due to stray dogs.

Chief Executive Officer Municipal Corporation Iqbal Fareed was instructed to make special teams in this regard.

Iqbal Fareed deputed focal persons and sent officials in field. On Monday, dozens of stray dogs were killed in scattered areas of the city. Four different teams, led by Muhammad Ibrahim, Rao Rafi, Abdul Ghafar and Hamid Khan along with their respective teams will continue the campaign on daily basis. According to Farooq Khan, Superintendent (Regulation) stated that the campaign was launched after rising number of pubic complaints.

More Stories From Pakistan

