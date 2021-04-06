Campaign to eliminate stray dogs to start from 7th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the direction of Commissioner Sahiwal Nadir Chathha, Metropolitan Corporation will launch a campaign to eliminate stray dogs in the city

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :On the direction of Commissioner Sahiwal Nadir Chathha, Metropolitan Corporation will launch a campaign to eliminate stray dogs in the city.

Chief Metropolitan Officer Farmaish Ali Chaudhry, in a press release issued here on Tuesday, said that the campaign to eliminate stray dogs in the city would start from April 7 and continue till April 13.

He said the city has been divided into 12 zones for the campaign and special teams have been formed. Deputy Metropolitan Regulation Officer Kashif Mahmood has been appointed as focal person of this campaign.

Complaints can be lodged on mobile numbers 0301-6921528 and 0302-1832248.