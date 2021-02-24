Campaign to ensure tobacco vendors' licensing launched

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has launched a campaign to ensure the licensing of tobacco retailers to boost revenue, besides collecting real data on tabacco use in the Federal capital.

"By getting retailers licensed, the local administration can ensure the implementation of Tobacco Vendors Act (TVA) and monitor the tobacco sale across the city, " Director Excise Bilal Azam told APP on Wednesday.

The campaign was launched after serving prior notices to the tobacco retailers for obtaining licenses.

He said the move would help saving the environment and children from falling prey to the trap of tobacco companies as well as getting them addicted to nicotine and other addictives in these products.

Azam said licensing bounds the vendors to submit an undertaking for not selling tobacco products to someone below age 18.

He said the sale of loose cigarettes was already banned and the establishment of tobacco kiosks or selling points within 50 yards of an educational institute was also prohibited as TVA.

To a query, the director said Excise teams were conducting raids at sheesha centres, following Supreme Court orders for complete ban on such practices in the premises of federal capital.

The official data with the department has issued licenses to some 965 tobacco shops across the city and collected Rs 931600 tobacco vendor fee including renewal and registration during last two fiscal years.

An official in Pakistan Tobacco Company on condition of anonymity said the Pakistan tobacco market worth of over Rs300 billion. However, the industry has declared its worth as only Rs136 billion so they did not pay as much tax.

"If the law is implemented in true letter and spirit with maximum licensing, the government will be able to collect tax according to the actual worth of the industry, " he remarked.

