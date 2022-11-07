Campaign to increase wheat yield concludes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The campaign to increase wheat yield concluded across the division on Monday.

The drive was jointly organized by the Agriculture Department Extension and University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Director Agriculture Extension Ch Abdul Hamid especially participated in the concluding ceremony held at Thikriwala centre. Divisional Coordinator Dr Ghulam Murtaza, Dr Hafiz Saqib, Dr Amir Shakeel, Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Dr Khalid Maqbool, teachers and a large number of students participated in the ceremony.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hamid said the joint effort which concluded today would help in conveying the messages of agriculture department about production technique and technology to the farmers.

He urged the wheat growers to follow the guideline of the agriculture field teams for increasing per acre yield.

A roadshow for the awareness of farmers and joint rally was organized besidesinauguration of wheat cultivation at the farm houses of a farmer Ch Abid in Chak No 80-JB.