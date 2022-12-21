Campaign to make Gilgit plastic free city in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :On the directives of the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan, Mohi Uddin Ahmad Wani, the campaign to make Gilgit a plastic-free region is in full swing.

The campaign aims to free the Gilgit region from using polythene bags by 1st January 2023.

In an official statement issued by the CS GB office, it was informed that all the field formations of the Gilgit division led by Commissioner Mir Waqar Ahmad were actively working on the awareness drive involving all government and civil society organizations, chambers of commerce, local communities including all stakeholders.

"The Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan while holding a Zoom meeting with all the stakeholders stressed that all available resouces be mobilized to make the campaign a success, the statement added.

He further directed the field formations to request the region's public representatives to participate in the plastic-free Gilgit-Baltistan campaign.

He said that mountainous regions like Gilgit-Baltistan are vulnerable to adverse impacts of climate change, as the recent GLOF events have proven that these regions would be hit hard in the future if necessary steps are not taken well in time. Therefore, the involvement of all the stakeholders especially the local communities is important to keep Gilgit-Baltistan clean and green.

The initiative of the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan to make Gilgit-Baltistan a plastic-free region is being lauded across Pakistan.