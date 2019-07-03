Campaign to make politicians thief underway in the country:PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal has said unluckily tradition has been set to show every politician thief so that no one reposes trust on him.He said this in an informal chat with the journalists on the occasion of his appearance before NAB Rawalpindi Wednesday

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal has said unluckily tradition has been set to show every politician thief so that no one reposes trust on him.He said this in an informal chat with the journalists on the occasion of his appearance before NAB Rawalpindi Wednesday.

He said We spent every penny honestly considering it trust of the nation.

I monitored the projects being minister and deputy chairman Planning.Such a tradition is running in the country that every politician should be defamed by showing him thief so that people could not trust him.