Campaign To Make Politicians Thief Underway In The Country:PML-N Central Leader Ahsan Iqbal

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:00 PM

Campaign to make politicians thief underway in the country:PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal has said unluckily tradition has been set to show every politician thief so that no one reposes trust on him.He said this in an informal chat with the journalists on the occasion of his appearance before NAB Rawalpindi Wednesday

He said We spent every penny honestly considering it trust of the nation.

I monitored the projects being minister and deputy chairman Planning.Such a tradition is running in the country that every politician should be defamed by showing him thief so that people could not trust him.

