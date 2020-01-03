UrduPoint.com
Campaign To Nab Tax Defaulting Vehicles To Continue In Karachi Till Jan 12

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:50 PM

Campaign to nab tax defaulting vehicles to continue in Karachi till Jan 12

Road Checking Campaign of Sindh Excise and Taxation Department to nab the tax defaulting vehicles has successfully ended in other parts of Sindh except Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Road Checking Campaign of Sindh Excise and Taxation Department to nab the tax defaulting vehicles has successfully ended in other parts of Sindh except Karachi.

The campaign would continue in Karachi only on the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla, said a statement on Friday.

As many as 962 vehicles were impounded due to certain reasons while documents of 1812 vehicles were also confiscated during the Road Checking Campaign while Rs 19094318 were recovered in term of taxes and fines.

As many as 25278 vehicles were checked in Karachi 6853,6636 in Hyderabad, 3125 in Sukkur, 3310 in Larkana, 2642 in Mirpurkhas and 1307 vehicles were checked in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla has expressed owners of the vehicles for their cooperation during Road Checking Campaign.

He also lauded the performance of officials during the campaign and added Karachi is a mega city and it needs more time to nab the tax defaulting vehicles so Road Checking Campaign would continue in Karachi till January 12.

