Campaign to vaccinate 901,985 children against polio in full swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir, the administrative officers were strictly monitoring the anti-polio campaign throughout the provincial capital to ensure vaccination of as many as 901,985 children under the age of five.

The teams of district administration visit the health centres daily to check staff attendance and review the performance of the anti-polio campaign. The health department has constituted 2,496 teams to administer polio drops to vulnerable children.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir has appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated against poliovirus to save them from permanent disability.

He emphasized all the stakeholders including Ulemas, elders, notables and parents to play their imperative in making the country especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polio-free.