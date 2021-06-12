Campaign to vaccinate cattle starts

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :The Livestock Department, Government of Punjab has started a campaign to vaccinate cattle in the region including Cholistan desert.

Talking to journalists here, Director, Livestock Department Bahawalpur division, Dr. Aamir Hussain Bukhari said that following the instructions received by Provincial Secretary Livestock Southern Punjab, Aftab Ahmed Pirzada and Director General, Livestock Southern Punjab, Dr. Manzoor Ahmed Malik, a drive had been initiated to vaccinate cattle across the region.

He added that the department had established disease free zones at different veterinary hospitals and other points across the division.

The veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary dispensaries had vaccinated over one million cattle including buffalo, cows, goats and sheep across the division, he said.

He concluded that Livestock Department had also been carrying out tree plantation in Cholistan and other areas.