Campaign underway to clean sewage drains

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :A vigorous campaign is underway to clean sewage drains in the city before monsoon.

Sanitation teams participated in the cleaning of several sewage lines simultaneously with the help of light and heavy machinery in different areas.

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan and under the supervision of Managing Director (MD) Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Kashif Nawaz, teams of SWMC and Municipal Corporation cleaned the sewerage lines in Union Council Hajipura, Trunk Bazar, Karimpura and other areas.

The teams of the Municipal Corporation cleaned the intersections and sprinkled water in other important areas including Kutchery Chowk, Khadim Ali Road, Daska Road.