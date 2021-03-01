UrduPoint.com
Campaigning For Senate Polls Come To End With Effect From Monday Midnight

Mon 01st March 2021

Campaigning for senate polls come to end with effect from Monday midnight

Provincial Election Commissioner for Sindh, Aijaz Anwar Chohan has urged political parties and candidates participating in senate polls to end their election campaigning with effect from midnight, falling between March 1 and March 2 so as to ensure an orderly and peaceful polls scheduled for March 3

In a statement here Monday the provincial election commissioner drew attention of the contenders and the political parties, they are affiliated with, to the provision of Section182 of the Elections Act 2017 under which no person should convene, hold or attend any public meeting nor could promote any procession during 48 hours following conclusion of the polls.

In a statement here Monday the provincial election commissioner drew attention of the contenders and the political parties, they are affiliated with, to the provision of Section182 of the Elections Act 2017 under which no person should convene, hold or attend any public meeting nor could promote any procession during 48 hours following conclusion of the polls.

Mentioning that this period begins on Monday midnight, he warned that violation of the law is punishable in accordance to Sections 183 of the Election Act 2017.

Candidates as well as political parties were advised to follow the provisions of law and exercise self restraint.

More Stories From Pakistan

