Campaigns about designated lane for slow moving vehicles underway

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has yet to start issuing e-tickets to motorcyclists and other slow-moving vehicles for not remaining in the designated lane at The Mall as various awareness campaigns were launched to guide the people about separate lane for motorcycles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has yet to start issuing e-tickets to motorcyclists and other slow-moving vehicles for not remaining in the designated lane at The Mall as various awareness campaigns were launched to guide the people about separate lane for motorcycles.

A spokesman for PSCA told APP that PSCA had introduced a separate lane for motorcyclists at The Mall in order to regulate traffic and reduce congestion, adding that PSCA had also written letter to City Traffic Police (CTP) to ensure implementation on separate lane rule for motorcycles.

He said that after the awareness campaign, the PSCA would start issuing e-tickets to motorcyclists on violation of designated lane. Initially, Green Lane was introduced at The Mall for motorcycles, auto-rickshaws, buses and slow-moving vehicles to improve traffic flow, he maintained.

The spokesman said that the project was launched to improve traffic system in the city and reduce the number of accidents, he added.

Motorcycles have flooded the roads of provincial capital as they have become the main reason for congestion on busy roads and also cause most of the road accidents.