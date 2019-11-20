UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Campaigns About Designated Lane For Slow Moving Vehicles Underway

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

Campaigns about designated lane for slow moving vehicles underway

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has yet to start issuing e-tickets to motorcyclists and other slow-moving vehicles for not remaining in the designated lane at The Mall as various awareness campaigns were launched to guide the people about separate lane for motorcycles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has yet to start issuing e-tickets to motorcyclists and other slow-moving vehicles for not remaining in the designated lane at The Mall as various awareness campaigns were launched to guide the people about separate lane for motorcycles.

A spokesman for PSCA told APP that PSCA had introduced a separate lane for motorcyclists at The Mall in order to regulate traffic and reduce congestion, adding that PSCA had also written letter to City Traffic Police (CTP) to ensure implementation on separate lane rule for motorcycles.

He said that after the awareness campaign, the PSCA would start issuing e-tickets to motorcyclists on violation of designated lane. Initially, Green Lane was introduced at The Mall for motorcycles, auto-rickshaws, buses and slow-moving vehicles to improve traffic flow, he maintained.

The spokesman said that the project was launched to improve traffic system in the city and reduce the number of accidents, he added.

Motorcycles have flooded the roads of provincial capital as they have become the main reason for congestion on busy roads and also cause most of the road accidents.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Guide

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat India by three runs, qualify for fin ..

3 minutes ago

Arshad Khan suspended for one match

11 minutes ago

Govt committed to promote religious tourism in Pak ..

1 minute ago

Mainly dry weather forecast, however rain/thunders ..

1 minute ago

Concern expressed over rising price of wheat flour ..

18 minutes ago

Israeli Air Strikes on Syria Cause Serious Concern ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.