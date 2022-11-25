Campaigns against dengue, polio reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired a meeting here on Friday and reviewed campaigns for eradication of dengue and polio virus from the district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired a meeting here on Friday and reviewed campaigns for eradication of dengue and polio virus from the district.

The meeting reviewed preparations for the forthcoming anti-polio drive, starting from Nov 28. Additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, chief executive officer health and entomologists attended the meeting.

The health chief executive officer gave a briefing on the current situation of dengue in the city and pointed out hotspots.

He said that two million children under the age of five years would be administered polio drops during the week-long drive in the provincial capital. More than 6,500 polio teams would participate in the drive.

The deputy commissioner told the meeting that as per instructions of the Punjab government, strict monitoring and indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in the city to control dengue.

He said that instructions had been issued to the departments concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard, saying that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had been directed to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains under its jurisdiction. He directed the Labour Department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and godowns. He warned the anti-dengue teams deputed at the hotspots that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed a industrial unit at Ashiaya Road for causing smog and air pollution.