UrduPoint.com

Campaigns Against Dengue, Polio Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Campaigns against dengue, polio reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired a meeting here on Friday and reviewed campaigns for eradication of dengue and polio virus from the district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali chaired a meeting here on Friday and reviewed campaigns for eradication of dengue and polio virus from the district.

The meeting reviewed preparations for the forthcoming anti-polio drive, starting from Nov 28. Additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, chief executive officer health and entomologists attended the meeting.

The health chief executive officer gave a briefing on the current situation of dengue in the city and pointed out hotspots.

He said that two million children under the age of five years would be administered polio drops during the week-long drive in the provincial capital. More than 6,500 polio teams would participate in the drive.

The deputy commissioner told the meeting that as per instructions of the Punjab government, strict monitoring and indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in the city to control dengue.

He said that instructions had been issued to the departments concerned to make necessary arrangements in this regard, saying that Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had been directed to ensure cleanliness of parks and fountains under its jurisdiction. He directed the Labour Department to check dengue larvae presence in factories and godowns. He warned the anti-dengue teams deputed at the hotspots that strict action would be taken in case of negligence.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed a industrial unit at Ashiaya Road for causing smog and air pollution.

Related Topics

Dengue Polio Government Of Punjab Road Muhammad Ali From Million Labour

Recent Stories

8th Intl Mountain Film Festival starts tomorrow

8th Intl Mountain Film Festival starts tomorrow

47 seconds ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

49 seconds ago
 Roscosmos Delays Spacewalk of Russian Cosmonauts o ..

Roscosmos Delays Spacewalk of Russian Cosmonauts on ISS Due to Spacesuit Problem

51 seconds ago
 President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 ..

President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 WC

43 minutes ago
 Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16 ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate to 16% to curtail inflation

55 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.