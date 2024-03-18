Campaigns against martyrs deplorable: Musadik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister of Petroleum and Energy Dr. Musadik Malik said on Monday that the propaganda against the institutions, campaign against martyrs and the events of May 9 are tantamount to push the country towards anarchy.

Talking to a private news channel, Musadik said that cipher conspiracy and events of 9th May were the centered around maligning the state institutions.

He said the it has been a cynical attempt to push the country into an economic quagmire, he added.