Campaigns Against Martyrs Deplorable: Musadik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 11:54 PM
Federal Minister of Petroleum and Energy Dr. Musadik Malik said on Monday that the propaganda against the institutions, campaign against martyrs and the events of May 9 are tantamount to push the country towards anarchy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister of Petroleum and Energy Dr. Musadik Malik said on Monday that the propaganda against the institutions, campaign against martyrs and the events of May 9 are tantamount to push the country towards anarchy.
Talking to a private news channel, Musadik said that cipher conspiracy and events of 9th May were the centered around maligning the state institutions.
He said the it has been a cynical attempt to push the country into an economic quagmire, he added.
Recent Stories
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties
Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister
Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of Bela, Jhao roads
FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties
Michelin unveils 62 newly starred French restaurants
US hopes Haiti transitional council ready 'as soon as' Monday
Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration service
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif1 minute ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three cities7 minutes ago
-
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties7 minutes ago
-
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties6 minutes ago
-
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Two persons sustain burn injuries as gas cylinder explodes2 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of Bela, Jhao roads2 minutes ago
-
FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties2 minutes ago
-
2 brothers die after burying beneath earth1 minute ago
-
Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration service1 minute ago
-
FM, UAE ambassador review ties8 minutes ago
-
CM chairs 2nd cabinet meeting, appreciates team for successful Ramazan package1 minute ago