Open Menu

Campaigns Launched To Spread Awareness About Heatstroke

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Campaigns launched to spread awareness about heatstroke

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The district administration on Monday launched a drives to create awareness heatstroke among the people to prevent heatstroke.

Pamphlets regarding bad effects and preventive measures were been distributed among the people, an official source said, adding social media campaigns had also been launched in that regard.

The Rescue 1122 ambulances had been provided Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), cold water and other facilities to save the people from the stroke, he added.

The people were being advised to use extra water and avoid to go in the sunlight to prevent the heatstroke, he said, adding to call 1122 urgently in emergency.

APP/aqb/378

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National ..

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

44 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain f ..

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses

2 hours ago
 Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lah ..

Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today

2 hours ago
 Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours abou ..

Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..

3 hours ago
 Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

3 hours ago
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in B ..

TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..

3 hours ago
 PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatw ..

PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan