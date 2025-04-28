Campaigns launched to spread awareness about heatstroke

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The district administration on Monday launched a drives to create awareness heatstroke among the people to prevent heatstroke.

Pamphlets regarding bad effects and preventive measures were been distributed among the people, an official source said, adding social media campaigns had also been launched in that regard.

The Rescue 1122 ambulances had been provided Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), cold water and other facilities to save the people from the stroke, he added.

The people were being advised to use extra water and avoid to go in the sunlight to prevent the heatstroke, he said, adding to call 1122 urgently in emergency.

