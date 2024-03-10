Campiagn Against One Wheelers Launched
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a campaign against one wheeling ahead of Ramzan ul Mubrrak on Sunday.
The move has been started on the special directives of City Police Officer CPO Khalid Mehmud Hamdani, informed spokesman of traffic police.
Chief Traffic Officer CTO Taimoor Khan, said that strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail. He added that those found involved in the activity would be sent behind bars under Section 99/A.
He also said that one-wheelers not only played with their own lives but also put other road users in danger. He urged the citizens and parents to come forward and play their role in curbing the dangerous activities of one-wheeling, rash and negligent driving which are the main causes of fatal accidents on city roads.
Meanwhile, the one-wheelers were seen performing dangerous antics on the roads near Ayub Park, Peshawar Road, Saddar, Murree Road and other areas and usually succeeded in dodging the police deployed on the roads.
Despite all efforts of the police to eliminate the activity, the trend of one-wheeling is increasing and growing at a very fast pace instead.
