Camping pods to be installed at hilly resort Samana to boost tourism in Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved development projects worth Rs. 599.532 million for the up-gradation and beautification of bazaars in the merged Orakzai district.

Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, Muhammad Khalid told media that the amount would be spent on the uplift projects in 12 bazaars of dabori, galjo, sama, musti sangra, jalaka, kalaya, anjani, kado, karez, satarsim,dargi and gunda mila areaas.

He said that the basic aim of up-gradation project was to boost economic activities and creating more job opportunities in the area.

The up-gradation of bazaars include solarization, construction of footpaths, sewerage system projects, food streets, playing areas, water supply schemes, construction of Rescue stations, public toilets and slaughter houses.

Deputy Commissioner said that provincial tourism department has also approved construction camping pods , cafeteria, trekking camps and other facilities to tourists at hilly resort Samana in Orakzai district.The Samana resort was famous for its greenery, picturesque meadows and cold weather during summer and tourists also visit in winter to enjoy snowfall.

He said that this project would promote local tourism and provide earning opportunities to local people.

Deputy Commissioner said that longstanding demand of tourists of construction of hotel and other facilities would be fulfilled in near future at hilly resort Samana.