Camps Set Up In Lahore To Support Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Camps set up in Lahore to support flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration has established camps at various locations in the provincial capital to mobilise philanthropists to arrange for relief items for the flood victims.

On special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali, camps were set up at Shahdra Chowk, Bhatti Chowk, Babu Sabu, Chauburji, Yateem Khana, Thokar Niaz Baig, Sabzazar, Liberty roundabout, Barkat Market, Gajjumatta Stop, Muslim Town, Model Town market, Collage Road, Link Road, Chung, Adda Plot, Bahria Town, Bhatta Chowk, DHA Phase-V and others.

People may deposit essential food items and relief goods at these camps. Clothes, blankets, mattresses, water bottles, tents and other relief material may be deposited there.

A control room has been established in the DC office for monitoring of the camps. People could call the control room on 042-99210630 and WhatApp number 0307-0002345.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali appealed to masses, philanthropists to come forward and help the rain- and flood-affected people.

