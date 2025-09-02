Open Menu

Camps Set Up In Rawalpindi To Support Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Camps set up in Rawalpindi to support flood victims

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) In line with the directives of the Punjab Government, flood relief camps have been established across Rawalpindi to support flood victims.

The initiative is being supervised by Divisional Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Rawalpindi, Muhammad Shahid Rana, and Deputy Director Rukhsana Mazhar Awan, in collaboration with several social organizations.

The Farooq Azam Welfare Organization has set up camps in Shamsabad, while the Hasna Welfare Organization has arranged facilities at Dhoke Khaba.

Similarly, Al-Faiz Foundation has established two collection points in Commercial Market, where relief goods are being gathered from citizens for delivery to flood-hit areas.

A central flood relief camp has also been established at the Social Welfare Complex under the Deputy Director’s Office.

Various welfare organizations are contributing relief materials to ensure timely assistance for flood victims.

Beyond Rawalpindi, local organizations are extending their efforts to other parts of the country.

The Life Savers Organization and Rainbow Organization have launched medical camps in Sialkot and other flood-affected districts.

At these camps, free medical check-ups are being conducted, medicines distributed, and ration bags handed out to needy families.

The combined efforts of government departments and social welfare organizations in Rawalpindi reflect a strong spirit of solidarity, ensuring that the victims of floods are not left to face this crisis alone.

Recent Stories

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for P ..

UK announces medical treatment, scholarships for Palestinians

5 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming Wor ..

Arshad Nadeem receives Japan Visa for upcoming World Athletics Championship 2025

20 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilatera ..

PM Shehbaz, President Putin meet, discuss bilateral ties 

28 minutes ago
 T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lo ..

T20 Triangular Series: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today at Sharjah Cric ..

37 minutes ago
 Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in ..

Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan 

1 hour ago
 Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan s ..

Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry

2 hours ago
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket

2 hours ago
 TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad po ..

TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan ..

Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador

3 hours ago
 Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

5 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan