Camps set up in Rawalpindi to support flood victims

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) In line with the directives of the Punjab Government, flood relief camps have been established across Rawalpindi to support flood victims.

The initiative is being supervised by Divisional Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Rawalpindi, Muhammad Shahid Rana, and Deputy Director Rukhsana Mazhar Awan, in collaboration with several social organizations.

The Farooq Azam Welfare Organization has set up camps in Shamsabad, while the Hasna Welfare Organization has arranged facilities at Dhoke Khaba.

Similarly, Al-Faiz Foundation has established two collection points in Commercial Market, where relief goods are being gathered from citizens for delivery to flood-hit areas.

A central flood relief camp has also been established at the Social Welfare Complex under the Deputy Director’s Office.

Various welfare organizations are contributing relief materials to ensure timely assistance for flood victims.

Beyond Rawalpindi, local organizations are extending their efforts to other parts of the country.

The Life Savers Organization and Rainbow Organization have launched medical camps in Sialkot and other flood-affected districts.

At these camps, free medical check-ups are being conducted, medicines distributed, and ration bags handed out to needy families.

The combined efforts of government departments and social welfare organizations in Rawalpindi reflect a strong spirit of solidarity, ensuring that the victims of floods are not left to face this crisis alone.