Camps Set Up To Provide Emergency Health Relief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2022 | 04:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The health department has established camps to provide emergency health relief to people in flood-hit district Sukkur amid calls by medics for the provision of clean drinking water, essential medicines and proper shelter to the disaster victims to prevent the outbreak of diseases caused by the use of contaminated water and foods.

Medical Superintendent Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College apprised on Sunday that the flood-hit areas were vulnerable to the spread of cholera, typhoid, leptospirosis, hepatitis A and E, malaria, dengue fever and snake bites.

He said the flood also affects the food supply chain negatively leading to malnutrition and stunted growth in children. Dr Altaf said vector-borne diseases, such as malaria, and dengue hemorrhagic fever could be controlled by sheltering them properly tents with availability of clean water, dry food, plastic shoes and other materials to remain intact in water.

