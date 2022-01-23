UrduPoint.com

Camps Will Set Up To Create Awareness About Naya Pakistan Health Card Facility: Bashrat Raja

Published January 23, 2022

Camps will set up to create awareness about Naya Pakistan Health Card facility: Bashrat Raja

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Sunday said that camps would be set in the Rawalpindi Cantonment areas to create awareness about the Naya Pakistan Health Card facility.

Lauding the efforts of the Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, for providing health cards to every head of the family in Rawalpindi district, he said that Chief Minister was turning the dream of a welfare state into reality according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Raja said that the provision of free of cost facilities to the province's residents, including Rawalpindi, was a revolutionary step of the PTI-led government.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer Dr Faiza Kanwal told APP that the health card facility had been started in the district from January 20.

She informed that up to Rs 1 million free of cost treatments would be provided to the people at 11 hospitals of the city, including Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Bilal Hospital, Christian hospital, Al Syed hospital, Hussain Lakahani International Hospital, Al Khidmat Hospital, Saidpur road, Islamic International medical welfare trust, Abbasi Hospital, Bahria international Hospital, Friends medical welfare trust and Sadaqat international Hospital./395

