Campus mode classes started in all SU campuses

The second and third year campus mode classes of Bachelor and Master Degree Programmes in 57 disciplines have been started from Monday in all campuses of University of Sindh (SU) with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The second and third year campus mode classes of Bachelor and Master Degree Programmes in 57 disciplines have been started from Monday in all campuses of University of Sindh (SU) with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

Students attended classes on Monday after a gap of eight month closure of varsity due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro along with other administrative heads visited various departments of Allama I.I. Kazi Campus Jamshoro and expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for smooth functioning of classes under strict implementation on SOPs.

Students studying in second and third year in all 57 disciplines attended classes wearing face masks, using sanitizer and maintaining social distancing.

According to registrar, classes of second and third year students of all the disciplines will continue from November 2 to November 17 and then a gap of 15 days would be given to them.

Students of first and final years of all the disciplines will attend their classes from November 18", the registrar said adding that classes in phases would continue till January 30, in an attempt to compensate academic loss of the students occurred due to COVID-19.

He said classes would take place six days a week and duration of classes per day will also be extended gradually so as to complete the course.

Examinations of the second semester of all the batches will be held in the month of February 2021 and the news session will start from March 2021, he informed and added that summer vacation 2021 will be reduced to one month instead of two months which will be helpful for holding examinations of first semester in time and bring the university back to academic Calendar.