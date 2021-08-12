Campus police busts gang of mobile snatchers from Peshawar varsity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Campus Police on Thursday busted a gang of mobile snatchers from Peshawar University area and recovered a number of snatched mobiles and motorbike used in the attempt.

According to Campus Police spokesman,action was taken upon receiving complaints about mobile snatching in Peshawar varsity and its campus area.

The arrested gang comprised of two youngsters who were involved in the activity for the last few years.

Both have been arrested and detained in relevant police station where investigation has also been started.