Campus primary teachers suffer due to dual system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Primary teachers at campus government primary schools have requested Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Saeed Ghani and Provincial Education Secretary, to revise the policy and restore the previous status of these schools as it has created many problems and confusion.

Talking to APP, primary teachers working at different campus schools said they were hanging between two parallel regulatory chains; from the Directors down to TEOs of Primary and Secondary wings of Sindh Education and Literacy Department.

In different areas of the city, at some campus primary schools (under supervision of Heads of Secondary Schools attached with) the Primary Teachers are forced to stay for one extra hour up to 2:00 P.M. This off time is fixed for Secondary Schools. For Primary Schools it is 1:00 P.M. and 12:00 P.M on Fridays after the revised schedule was issued by the Education Department on Dec. 09, 2019. On Raising the issue, the Primary school Teachers at campus schools are asked to go by the Secondary Schools' schedule because they are working under their umbrella.

Primary Campus teachers mentioned that they were also facing serious problems/difficulties in dealing with their routine service matters as they were simultaneously being controlled /administered by both Primary and Secondary Schools' administrative set ups.

Whether it is the matter of maintaining service record, leave, getting time scale or promotion, they used to shuttle between these two chains of the education offices. The officers at both ends portray themselves true and only controlling authorities for the campus Primary teachers. All this caused unnecessary delays and embarrassment to the teachers, especially the female ones, to deal with their routine service matters, they maintained.

They emphasized that through different checks and better policy decisions, efficient functioning of Primary School System be ensured separately.

The campus schools system has yield nothing positive, instead created many problems on both academic and financial sides. It is better to restore the past system by undoing the campuses, the frustrated teachers said.