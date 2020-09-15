UrduPoint.com
Campuses Reopen In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:39 PM

Educational institutes including schools for 9th and 10th students and college and universities resumed their activities here on Tuesday, after a long closure due to coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Educational institutes including schools for 9th and 10th students and college and universities resumed their activities here on Tuesday, after a long closure due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to education Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Ahmad Siyan, all schools and colleges including private institutes reopened across the district on Tuesday. However, administrations of these institutions were directed to follow coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly. Otherwise, stern action would be taken against them without any discrimination, he warned.

A spokesman for the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) said on Tuesday that security arrangements had also been ensures on university premises besides adopting corona SOPs in the classrooms, hostels and other places.

He said that social distancing was also being ensured in classrooms, hostels and dining rooms besides conducting spray to disinfect these areas. The use of sanitizer and face-masks has also been declared mandatory for all students before their entry to the university premises, he added.

