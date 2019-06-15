Can Fawad Chaudhry be removed for slapping Sami Ibrahim?

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The journalists are demanding an action against Fawad Chaudhry for his abusive behaviour.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry can be removed from his position after he slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim.

Fawad Chaudhry had slapped journalist Sami Ibrahim at wedding in Faisalabad.

Fawad Chaudhary alleged that the journalist had demanded Rs200 million for advertisements for BOL tv of fake degrees fame while he was the information minister.

He said that Sami Ibrahim started blackmailing him when he refused to provide him the revenue for ads.

Sami Ibrahim has registered an FIR against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry for slapping him.

Sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan can consider removing Fawad Chaudhry from federal cabinet.

The pressure is mounting on the government from the journalist community who stand in support with Fawad Chaudhry.

Sources further said that an anti-Fawad group is also activated in the PTI that is busy lobbying against him.

On the other hand, the close aides of the prime minister who are already not on good terms with Fawad Chaudhry, have raised the matter with Imran Khan.

According to the FIR registered by Sami Ibrahim, the president of Bol news Islamabad and anchorperson, he was in Dynasty Hotel in Faisalabad to attend the wedding ceremony of 92 News owner Mian Rasheed’s daughter when the incident happened.

Fellow journalists Arshad Sharif, Rauf Klasra, DG FIA Basheer Memon and PTI lawmaker Farrukh Habib were also present in the ceremony when Fawad Chaudhry along with his aides slapped Sami Ibrahim.

Sami Ibrahim in his FIR requested the authorities to take legal action against Fawad Chaudhry and register a case against him for abusing him and threatening him of dangerous consequences.