Can special assistants to PM be given the status equal to federal minister : Islamabad High Court (IHC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Federal government could not file reply in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with petition filed against appointment of 15 Special Assistants to Prime Minister (PM).A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani took up the case for hearing Thursday.Name of Naeem ul Haq was removed from the list while the court gave last chance to federal government to file reply.Justice Amir Farooq remarked during the hearing of the case " file written reply on next hearing so that the arguments could start.

Counsels of some Special Assistants have appeared in the court. what should be done about remaining special assistants. The special assistants who have not filed replies should file them now.

Because the matter can not run this way.Justice Farooq remarked " there can be two positions that either we should give decision without hearing the special assistants who have not appeared or we should give advertisement.

We have to give decision as a constitutional matter has come before the court.The counsel for the petitioner prayed the court those who don't file reply should be barred from performing their duty.The court has to see have the special assistants who are being mentioned been denotified.

The special assistants have been given the status equal to federal minister.Justice Amir Farooq remarked question is this if special assistants can be appointed then can they be given the status equal to federal minister.The hearing of the case was adjourned till March 10.