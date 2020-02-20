UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Can Special Assistants To PM Be Given The Status Equal To Federal Minister : Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 04:26 PM

Can special assistants to PM be given the status equal to federal minister : Islamabad High Court (IHC)

Federal government could not file reply in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with petition filed against appointment of 15 Special Assistants to Prime Minister (PM)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Federal government could not file reply in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with petition filed against appointment of 15 Special Assistants to Prime Minister (PM).A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani took up the case for hearing Thursday.Name of Naeem ul Haq was removed from the list while the court gave last chance to federal government to file reply.Justice Amir Farooq remarked during the hearing of the case " file written reply on next hearing so that the arguments could start.

Counsels of some Special Assistants have appeared in the court. what should be done about remaining special assistants. The special assistants who have not filed replies should file them now.

Because the matter can not run this way.Justice Farooq remarked " there can be two positions that either we should give decision without hearing the special assistants who have not appeared or we should give advertisement.

We have to give decision as a constitutional matter has come before the court.The counsel for the petitioner prayed the court those who don't file reply should be barred from performing their duty.The court has to see have the special assistants who are being mentioned been denotified.

The special assistants have been given the status equal to federal minister.Justice Amir Farooq remarked question is this if special assistants can be appointed then can they be given the status equal to federal minister.The hearing of the case was adjourned till March 10.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister March Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

Number of Foreigners Infected With Coronavirus in ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Seeks to Hold Trilateral Summit With Russia, ..

3 minutes ago

At Least 2 Killed as High-Speed Train Derails in A ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Concerned Over Russian Diplomats's Difficu ..

59 seconds ago

No Dates Set For Russia-Iran-Turkey Summit on Syri ..

1 minute ago

US Audience Accepts Russian St. Petersburg Ballet ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.