Can talk to friends except one person for Pakistan, says Zardari

The PPP Chairman while addressing the National Assembly session says people often say something in emotions but he does not want to be personal with anyone.

ISLAMABAD: ((UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2022) Pakistan Peoples’ Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that they could talk to friends for the betterment of Pakistan except one person.

The former president said, "I would like to draw your attention that today is the day of voting, adding that General Omar, I do not want to tell the stories of Engro,”.

He was addressing the National Assembly session on Saturday.

Zardari said, “People often say something in emotions but I don t want to be personal with anyone.”

While urging the speaker to not waste time and hold voting on motion, the former president said that the political university was the PPP, they had enough of their students who would come back one day. He stated they did not see the Dollar rate was going up.

“I don t want us to go to the Supreme Court against you tomorrow, honorable Speaker.”

The PPP leader said that relations are not spoiled in politics, except for one person they can talk to all friends for the betterment of Pakistan, please vote and move forward.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also addressed the National Assembly session and said that he had warned PM Imran Khan about Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the past and was again warning him about following his advice.

Bilawal Bhutto who spoke after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that “I had warned Imran Khan that the man speaking before me (Qureshi) will lead you towards destruction”.

He was of the view that he felt that Imran Khan shouldn’t heed to advice from people who were urging him to take unconstitutional moves would lead him towards destruction.

Bilawal said, “They aren’t sincere with you, Mr Khan, they don’t want to see you in power or in politics,” pointing out that resorting to such moves may leave him ineligible to do politics or contest elections in Pakistan.

The PPP Chairman categorically rejected the government’s claim that the no-confidence motion is backed by a foreign country and said that the opposition and especially his party was contemplating the move for months. He also warned the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser and the Panel of Chair Amjad Niazi that by delaying the voting on no-confidence vote, he was not only violating the Constitution of Pakistan but was becoming guilty of contempt of court by not following Supreme Court’s orders in the case.