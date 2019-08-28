Can the moon really influence your health?

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) The moon has held the human mind in its thrall since the dawn of time. Throughout the ages, peoples across the world have worshipped it as an important deity, believing it held real power to influence their lives and their health.

But is this really true? In this Spotlight feature, we investigate."The moon had been observing the earth close-up longer than anyone. It must have witnessed all of the phenomena occurring and all of the acts carried out on this earth," writes Haruki Murakami in1Q84.The moon and menstrual cyclesSome people still refer to menstrual cycles as "moon cycles," and many remain convinced that there is a form of synchronicity between the phases of the moon and female menses.

A myriad of webpages and smartphone apps purport to help you track your moon cycle or to achieve full synchronization between your menses and the phases of the moon.Some even advise readers on how to maximize their chances of becoming pregnant by taking moon phases into account.But is it true that the phase of the moon can influence fertility windows? This question is far from settled.The notion that the menstrual cycle and the phases of the moon are somehow linked derives from the concept that, on average, a menstrual cycle lasts 28 days, which is about as long as a moon cycle.

The moon takes 27 days, 7 hours, and 43 minutes to complete one revolutionaround the Earth, and 29.5 days for a moon phase cycle.