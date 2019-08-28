UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Can The Moon Really Influence Your Health?

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:51 PM

Can the moon really influence your health?

The moon has held the human mind in its thrall since the dawn of time

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) The moon has held the human mind in its thrall since the dawn of time. Throughout the ages, peoples across the world have worshipped it as an important deity, believing it held real power to influence their lives and their health.

But is this really true? In this Spotlight feature, we investigate."The moon had been observing the earth close-up longer than anyone. It must have witnessed all of the phenomena occurring and all of the acts carried out on this earth," writes Haruki Murakami in1Q84.The moon and menstrual cyclesSome people still refer to menstrual cycles as "moon cycles," and many remain convinced that there is a form of synchronicity between the phases of the moon and female menses.

A myriad of webpages and smartphone apps purport to help you track your moon cycle or to achieve full synchronization between your menses and the phases of the moon.Some even advise readers on how to maximize their chances of becoming pregnant by taking moon phases into account.But is it true that the phase of the moon can influence fertility windows? This question is far from settled.The notion that the menstrual cycle and the phases of the moon are somehow linked derives from the concept that, on average, a menstrual cycle lasts 28 days, which is about as long as a moon cycle.

The moon takes 27 days, 7 hours, and 43 minutes to complete one revolutionaround the Earth, and 29.5 days for a moon phase cycle.

Related Topics

World All From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s DoE to showcase renewable energy ..

52 minutes ago

Candidature appeals window closes: NEC

1 hour ago

DoT organises Abu Dhabi Maritime Plan 2021 worksho ..

1 hour ago

ADFD hosts marks Emirati Women&#039;s Day

1 hour ago

PML-N MPA caught while pilfering electricity

29 seconds ago

Respondents put on notice in case against appointm ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.